Porsche Brings Back Manual 911 Carrera S As A $10,900 Option Due To 'Overwhelming' Customer Demand

There's no denying that the manual transmission isn't nearly as popular as it once was, but that doesn't mean there still isn't a huge enthusiast market for it. That's clearly evidenced by the fact that Porsche is bringing back the stick-shift 911 Carrera S for the 2027 model year, something I'm sure 911 Carrera T owners are going to absolutely love. The German automaker isn't just doing this for fun, either. It says there has been "overwhelming" customer demand for a manual Carrera S, so it's just giving the people what they want. By "the people," I just mean North American people, too, because the 911 Carrera S with MT Package is exclusive to North America, baby. Sorry to the rest of the world. You're just not on our level, I fear.

This car marks the return of the manual transmission to the Carrera S, which is the most popular 911 variant globally. Porsche dropped the stick from the model when the 992.2 facelift debuted, leaving it with just the admittedly brilliant 8-speed PDK automatic gearbox. Those days are behind us now, because there's a 6-speed stick shared with the Carrera T in its place. (You get the same wood shifter, too.) Real Porsche Nerds™ will undoubtedly notice that this new model foregoes the 7-speed manual found in the old 992.1 C2S, probably because a seven-speed stick is a bit overkill. This marks the fourth 992.2 model available with a stick, joining the aforementioned Carrera T and the much more expensive and race-y GT3 and the 911 GT3 S/C.