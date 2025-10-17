Porsche Will Make Your Manual 911 Carrera T A Little More Cringey For Only $340

Porsche does a lot of things really, really well, but there are few things it does better than vehicle customization. You can have your Porsche pretty much any way you want it, with seemingly endless options and features to choose from. Some of them are better than others, of course. Stuff like fixed-back bucket seats does a hell of a lot more to the overall driving experience than the leather on your air vents, and some options are rather silly, like the $1,310 lightweight carbon-fiber windshield wipers we recently told you about. On my latest browse of the Porsche configurator, one of the options I noticed is so mind-numbingly cringeworthy that I had to stop what I was doing and tell you about it: the $340 911 Carrera T Puddle Light Projectors.

As it stands, the 911 Carrera T is the only way to get a non-GT3 model with a manual transmission, and in an effort to highlight what that means for the car, Porsche seems to think it's a good idea to let all of the people who see you open your door at night know you're a dweeb. What we've got here is a puddle light that illuminates from the bottom of the driver and passenger doors, showing the word Porsche spelled out with the H shift pattern of the T's six-speed manual transmission below it. While it is undoubtedly cool of someone to buy a brand new manual 911 in 2025, it is incredibly uncool and cringy to advertise it in such a way.

This is also totally exclusive to the 911 Carrera T. Manual 718s can't get it since they don't have puddle lights built-in like this, and the only puddle lights you can get on a GT3 simply read "Porsche." That's also cringy, but not nearly as bad. It's also not the only bit of cringe on the Carrera T's exterior, as the same shift pattern logo is found as a sticker on the side quarter windows.