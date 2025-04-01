2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S May Have Lost The Manual, But Its Driving Excellence Remains

Every car enthusiast has heard it a million times: the Porsche 911 is an incredible car. I'm not going to sit here and declare otherwise. The latest 992 generation is a freakishly fast, refined, well-built, capable, and enchanting sports car. The recently introduced 992.2 Carrera S packs supercar levels of performance with a 0-to-60-mph time as quick as 3.1 seconds and the same 191-mph top speed as last year, but it also packs supercar prices. The coupe's base price is $148,395 including $1,995 destination, and the cheapest Carrera S convertible will cost you $161,595. That's about a $17,000 jump over the 2024 Carrera S, and it's a $26,000 jump over the base 2025 992.2 Carrera. You get more standard features and 30 additional horsepower compared to the 2024 car, but that's still a massive sum of money.

As I sit in my studio apartment writing this review, of a car worth more than twice my annual salary, I know I'm not the average 911 Carrera S buyer. In fact, the average new 911 buyer's annual salary is $849,000, so I know I'm very, very far detached from the average 911 buyer. Because of this, I'm not going to harp on price (much) past this point. 911s are expensive and getting more expensive every year, but prospective buyers can at least rest easy knowing that Porsche 911s experience the slowest depreciation of any new car on sale. Put the financials aside and look at the latest 911 objectively, and the 992.2 Carrera S is a further evolution of the already brilliant, quintessential sports car.

Full disclosure: The lovely folks at Porsche put me up in an oceanside resort in Encinitas California for a few nights and graciously allowed little old me to sample two flavors of the newest 911 variant, the Carrera S coupe and convertible. I ate lots of yummy food and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time.