2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Is A Stick-Shift Convertible With A 9,000-RPM Engine

You could — and probably should — make the argument that the GT3 S/C isn't really the first convertible GT3. That honor goes to the 991.2 911 Speedster. However, unlike that car, which is admittedly a bit more specialized with its bespoke bodywork and roof, the GT3 S/C is a bit more usable as an actual car. Since it's based on a standard 911 Cabriolet, it comes with a normal folding roof, which Porsche says can open and close in just 12 seconds. The Speedster was fitted with a manually folding fiddly mess of canvas that most owners probably never bothered to put up once it was down.

Porsche

On the inside, it's typical 911 GT3 fare, but turned up a notch. You can really make it as basic or as fancy as you'd like it, but the real highlight here, and the option you've gotta select if you're going to spring for the GT3 S/C, is the Exclusive Manufaktur Street Styling Package. It's outrageous in the most wonderful ways possible. We're talking red, grey and black tartan seat inserts with red leather surrounds that continue onto the door panels and dashboard. Real Porsche Lovers will be pleased to know the package comes with contrast stitching as well as extra leather and Race-Tex.

The real centerpiece, though, is the open-pore walnut shifter, which is finished with a Pyro Red shift pattern at the top. Even from the photos, I can tell it's just gorgeous.

Porsche

On the outside, the package gives buyers some eye-catching Pyro Red graphics and gold brake calipers. It also gets darkened headlights and body-color-matching airblade in the front fender.

Of course, you can skip out on this option and go for a more subtle, cheaper S/C without any graphics on the outside and four-way adjustable black seats on the inside. What's the fun in that?