2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Is A Stick-Shift Convertible With A 9,000-RPM Engine
Porsche really did it. It finally gave the GT3 something it should have had all along: a convertible top. While it may sound like sacrilege to annoy Porsche purists who chase ever-increasing percentages of structural rigidity, a convertible GT3 makes all the sense in the world to people like you and me — people who enjoy a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, a six-speed manual transmission and the wonders of the sky above you. Enter the 2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C.
That "S/C" makes all the difference. No, it's not a Super Carrera, it's "Sport Cabriolet." It also links this car back to the limited-run 911 S/T we saw on the 992.1 911, and it means the S/C gets carbon-fiber fenders and door panels, standard carbon-ceramic brakes, and magnesium center-lock wheels. Hell, it's even got weight-saving, thinner carpets and no rear seats (there's a storage cubby you can option if you want). Because of that, Porsche says it weighs just 3,322 pounds. That's all well and good, but the big news is that the GT3 S/C comes with the brilliant 9,000-RPM flat-six out of standard GT3, which means you get a healthy 502 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque to play with via a slick, short-ratio six-speed manual transmission. It's enough power to launch the S/C from 0-60 mph in a Porsche-claimed 3.7 seconds (shave a few tenths off for the real time), and if you keep your foot in it, it'll go on to a 194 mph top speed. Sadly, there's no word on whether that's with the top up or the top down.
Making the S/C
You could — and probably should — make the argument that the GT3 S/C isn't really the first convertible GT3. That honor goes to the 991.2 911 Speedster. However, unlike that car, which is admittedly a bit more specialized with its bespoke bodywork and roof, the GT3 S/C is a bit more usable as an actual car. Since it's based on a standard 911 Cabriolet, it comes with a normal folding roof, which Porsche says can open and close in just 12 seconds. The Speedster was fitted with a manually folding fiddly mess of canvas that most owners probably never bothered to put up once it was down.
On the inside, it's typical 911 GT3 fare, but turned up a notch. You can really make it as basic or as fancy as you'd like it, but the real highlight here, and the option you've gotta select if you're going to spring for the GT3 S/C, is the Exclusive Manufaktur Street Styling Package. It's outrageous in the most wonderful ways possible. We're talking red, grey and black tartan seat inserts with red leather surrounds that continue onto the door panels and dashboard. Real Porsche Lovers will be pleased to know the package comes with contrast stitching as well as extra leather and Race-Tex.
The real centerpiece, though, is the open-pore walnut shifter, which is finished with a Pyro Red shift pattern at the top. Even from the photos, I can tell it's just gorgeous.
On the outside, the package gives buyers some eye-catching Pyro Red graphics and gold brake calipers. It also gets darkened headlights and body-color-matching airblade in the front fender.
Of course, you can skip out on this option and go for a more subtle, cheaper S/C without any graphics on the outside and four-way adjustable black seats on the inside. What's the fun in that?
Value of the century
Suffice it to say, the 2027 911 GT3 S/C is not a cheap car. Prices start at $275,350, including destination, which means you're going to have to cough up $35,500 over the 911 GT3 coupe — a small price to pay if you ask me. Hell, you could even convince yourself the car is a bit of a value, if you're a lunatic.
Think about it like this: the S/C comes with a lot of standard equipment, the GT3 coupe doesn't. When you add in the Lightweight package ($20,350), magnesium wheels ($17,840), carbon-ceramic brakes ($10,370) and leather package ($5,020), that's 53,580 worth of equipment for just $35,500. Not bad. Plus, that doesn't even include that $14,400 delta between the standard 911 and the Cab. Then, you need to add on the fact that the 911 Speedster cost $274,500 in 2019 dollars — equal to more than $354,000 in today's money — and the S/C isn't limited production. Porsche will build as many as people want... to a certain extent.
Listen, I'm not going to sit here and tell you this car is a good deal or anything, but there's certainly enough cocaine in the world that it's easy to justify to yourself. Plus, just look at those seats and think of how good that flat-six will sound with no roof getting in the way.