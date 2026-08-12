China's Gnarly Sales Slide Just Hit The 10-Month Mark

Porsche is doing some fancy emissions footwork to help the Volkswagen Group meet its emissions goals. The German sportscar maker will pool its 2026-2027 emissions with Xpeng, the Chinese EV-only automaker that has a close relationship with VW. The move means Porsche will leave VW Group's emissions pool, which failed to reach its emissions target in 2025 after recording an average of 100 g/km — exceeding its EU-mandated target of 93.6 g/km. VW Group will need to reduce emissions by larger amounts in 2026 and 2027 to avoid EU fines. From Automotive News:

VW Group CFO Arno Antlitz said in May that the automaker could face a total of €1.5 billion in fines for missing its 2025-27 emissions targets.

He said the company anticipates annual EU penalties of €400 million to €500 million in that period.

[...]

Porsche, with a new focus on internal-combustion vehicles and declining sales of EVs such as the Taycan, would be a drag on VW Group emissions. Taycan sales were down about 20 percent and Macan electric sales in Europe down about 30 percent through June. Only the new Cayenne EV has shown growth, but at a lower volume.

Xpeng's sales are up 126 percent to about 19,000 in Europe through June, according to figures from Dataforce.

Since the EU began sharply reducing fleet emissions targets starting in 2020, many automakers have joined emissions pools with EV-only or EV-heavy brands in an effort to avoid fines that could reach into billions of euros.

Generally, the cost of paying an automaker to join a pool is less than that of potential fines, legal experts have said, although the terms of pooling are not required to be publicly available. In recent years, for example, Tesla has booked billions in profits through pools in Europe and selling credits in North America.

Automakers can join pools until the end of the calendar year, in this case Dec. 31, 2026. The Porsche-Xpeng pool, which will be managed by Porsche and applies to both 2026 and 2027, was published in an EU document dated Aug. 5. It is an open pool, meaning other brands or automakers can join, as opposed to a closed pool, which generally includes brands of a specific group.

Other open pools in place for 2026 include one managed by Tesla that includes Ford, Honda, Mazda and Suzuki; and a Mercedes-Benz pool that includes Volvo, Polestar and Smart.

The EU's current 2025-27 CO2 emissions targets, which are unique to each automaker, are about 15 percent lower than the 2021 levels. Missing the target results in a fine of €95 ($98) per gram of CO2 over the limit per vehicle. The targets were to go into place in 2025, but automakers were granted a reprieve in March 2025, and will now be averaged over three years