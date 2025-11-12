McLaren Plans Performance SUV To Cap Lineup Expansion

McLaren has an ambitious few years ahead as the luxury automaker plans to launch a new model every year through 2028. The W1 hypercar will be launched next year, followed by a new two-door coupe in 2027. The final new model, slated for 2028, will be a four-door performance SUV. From Automotive News:

McLaren's first four-door offering will be a V-8-powered performance SUV and could be the British sports car maker's new entry model.

The coupe-like utility vehicle, code-named P47, is one of multiple new models McLaren will deliver in the next three years, the automaker said during a Nov. 11 global dealer meeting at the McLaren Creation Centre in Bicester, England, northwest of London.

According to a retailer who attended the meeting, the five-seater hybrid SUV has the side profile of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT but is bigger.

A clay model of the all-wheel-drive vehicle sat on 24-inch wheels.

"The SUV is sculpted and muscular," a dealer told Automotive News while asking not to be identified because information on the vehicle is not public. "It has presence and won't get lost in the exotic SUV segment."