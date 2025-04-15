Supplier Infighting Could Pause Production Of GM's Trucks And Full-Size SUVs

The whole idea behind the Trump tariffs is to make imports so prohibitively expensive that companies have no choice but to bring their manufacturing centers here rather than ship finished products in from abroad. This whole approach sort of assumes that the United States is such a necessary market that manufacturers would do anything to avoid abandoning consumers here, but some companies seem content to simply do less business in the States. Take Nissan, which is responding to tariffs by simply making less U.S.-bound cars. From Reuters:

Nissan plans to reduce output of the Rogue by 13,000 vehicles at its plant in Kyushu, southwest Japan, during the three-month period, said the person, declining to be identified because the information is not public. The planned cut is equal to more than a fifth of the 62,000 Rogues sold in the United States in the first three months of this year. Workers at the Kyushu plant, Nissan's largest, will work fewer hours from May through July, with production halted on some days, the person said. The plant will continue to operate on two shifts a day, the person added. The automaker will reassess the production situation at a later date depending on the outlook for tariffs, the person said.

In addition to the assumption that the U.S. is a necessary market, the tariff move also ignores why manufacturing moved away from the States in the first place: Pro-worker efforts like OSHA and unions. Companies can't operate the same way here, paying pennies a day to workers who deal with unsafe machinery and dumping harmful chemicals into local waterways. Here, we have asbestos class-action suits. Modern capitalism runs on the same worker exploitation it always has, the same horrid conditions your grandparents fought back against, only it now happens where you can't see it.