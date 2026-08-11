Here Are All The Ways You Would Fix Formula 1 If You Had The Power

Have Formula 1 fans ever been happy? Do they find joy in life, or just more reasons to complain? I've been following F1 for about 25 years and I don't think I've ever seen a season that didn't leave the fans howling for some change or another to happen. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to weigh in on how they would modify the F1 rulebook if they were given ultimate control over the sport for a day. Their answers did not disappoint.

The nature of the sport tends to be that one team finds an advantage that others didn't and they have to work all season to maintain that advantage. Passing has been difficult in this series since before I started watching, and worsened as the cars got bigger, longer, and heavier. More than anything, though, F1 fans love to kvetch about how these cars sound. The current turbocharged V6 doesn't cause hearing damage every lap, so naturally the fans are upset about that.

Most of the answers to my query boiled down to good ideas, ideas that were almost there but not quite, and truly awful ideas. It might be harder to find a rulebook that appeals to every F1 fan out there than it would be to ensure global peace. Maybe F1 should stop trying to dumb down its on-track product in an effort to make everyone happy and just focus on ways to make the racing better. In my opinion, that begins and ends with having good cars and better drivers.

There are so many ways to improve the pinnacle of open-wheel racing that we haven't even touched on here. If you have input, or didn't get an opportunity to answer this question when it came around the first time, jump in the comments and let us know. Let's dig in.