F1 Won't Air Live Battery Levels Anymore Because Fans Don't Care

To a certain extent, ignorance is bliss when it comes to watching racing. While the mystery and tension around fuel mileage can be exciting in other championships, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali claims the fans want the wool pulled over their eyes. The Italian executive defended the disappearance of battery energy level graphics from F1's television feed, completely downplaying the fan backlash on social media to the new technical regulations.

It's true that this season's F1 races have featured an unprecedented volume of overtaking. However, wheel-to-wheel action has featured "yo-yo racing" where a driver dumps their battery to complete a pass before quickly becoming a sitting duck to the driver behind. More intelligent drivers are making their passes definitive by keeping energy in reserve to defend their position, but more aggressive drivers just lose the place they just gained. Without energy levels for context, it can create an anticlimactic viewing experience where it's assumed that every pass is temporary. Domenicali disagreed with that sentiment, telling Autosport: