Here's How F1 Cars Were Refueled In Mere Seconds (Before It Was Banned)

It's been 15 years since Formula 1 banned in-race refueling and required that every car start each Grand Prix with enough fuel to complete the entire distance. Before the ban, F1 teams converged on a single extravagant solution to refuel cars in seconds: pressurized equipment initially conceived for filling the massive tanks on commercial airliners. While incredibly efficient, the rigs occasionally led to fiery incidents in the pit lane when stops went awry.

Brabham introduced modern refueling into F1 during the 1982 season. It was a strategy conceived by Gordon Murray to find a competitive advantage at the height of the world championship's first turbo era. At the time, the 1,279-pound minimum weight regulation accounted for the fuel and other fluids loaded into the car. Murray correctly theorized that the Brabham BT50 could be weighed with a full tank, then take the start with only enough fuel to make it to a refueling stop halfway. The BT50 could spend the entire race at a lighter weight and have the capability of running at higher boost pressures.

Despite Brabham not winning a single race with refueling in 1982, the clear advantage that refueling created led every front-running team to adopt the strategy in 1983. Brabham was still able to capitalize on its accrued experience as the team's Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet won three races and the world championship. However, the sport's governing body banned refueling and introduced a fixed fuel-tank capacity in 1984, citing incidents during stops.