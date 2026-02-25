These Are Your Favorite F1 Memories

The eve of a new Formula 1 season is upon us. In this period between testing and the opening round, there's an ocean of unknown filled with endless speculation and parsing through lap data like tarot cards. While it doesn't take an expert to tell that Aston Martin's unreliable Honda power unit doesn't instill confidence, no one's quite sure which team is the cream of the 2026 crop. The wishful thinking of what could happen is exciting because we know how F1 has thrilled as in the past.

We asked our readers earlier this week for their favorite F1 memories. The responses reflected our readership, largely focused on the older North American rounds. Some mentioned summer pilgrimages to Indianapolis when the Brickyard hosted the United States Grand Prix. However, most reminisced about F1's traditional early summer stop in Montreal. Despite newer rounds in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas, the Canadian Grand Prix remains the closest F1 race to fans in the Northeastern United States.