These Are Your Favorite F1 Memories
The eve of a new Formula 1 season is upon us. In this period between testing and the opening round, there's an ocean of unknown filled with endless speculation and parsing through lap data like tarot cards. While it doesn't take an expert to tell that Aston Martin's unreliable Honda power unit doesn't instill confidence, no one's quite sure which team is the cream of the 2026 crop. The wishful thinking of what could happen is exciting because we know how F1 has thrilled as in the past.
We asked our readers earlier this week for their favorite F1 memories. The responses reflected our readership, largely focused on the older North American rounds. Some mentioned summer pilgrimages to Indianapolis when the Brickyard hosted the United States Grand Prix. However, most reminisced about F1's traditional early summer stop in Montreal. Despite newer rounds in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas, the Canadian Grand Prix remains the closest F1 race to fans in the Northeastern United States.
Senna was truly special
Nelson Piquet drifting at Hungary 1986 while overtaking Ayrton Senna. Pass... Slide... Win...
Submitted by: Cpt Viking
When the world converged in Indianapolis
My first F1 experience was fantastic. In 2006, I drove from Minneapolis to Indianapolis with a friend that was visiting from New Zealand. He was thrilled to rent a big American car (a Crown Vic, I think), drive across the Midwest, and experience F1 in America. We got to see all the weirdness of a massively diverse, international F1 crowd mix with everything that Indy has to offer.
Notable moments include damn near bumping into Mario Andretti as we were walking through the crowd, hearing my Kiwi friend say 'What's a corndog', and then getting his review as he ate one, and seeing Michael Schumacher blast down the straight at impossibly high speeds, seemingly by himself, lap after lap.
I still have video clips (with audio!) of the race that I recorded on my flip phone.
Submitted by: GrannyShifter
Getting plastered on grappa at Monza
Recently, Lewis' 2024 Silverstone win and Hulkenberg's podium.
The 2021 season was about as incredible as a season can be for WDC. It's a shame it came down to a...questionable...non-racing decision.
Personally, going to Italy to see the Monza race, which included a trip to the Ferrari museum, Lamborghini factory/museum, and a few private collections + some rural restaurante who served us some paint thinner/moonshine grappa.
Submitted by: FragOut
Kubica's unforgettable return to Canada
Robert Kubica's win in Canada, 2008. Yes, it's because the top three all got crashed out at a red light, but after the 2007 crash, he deserved it.
Submitted by: Brent Shipes
Watching Kimi retire to his docked yacht
I have a few for sure, but my favorite that I bring up every single year when the race happens:
2006 Monaco GP, Kimi Raikkonen's car overheats, breaks down and is done for the race. So what does he do? Walks back to his yacht, takes off his gear, and lounges with his guests.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
A beloved home win from Gilles Villeneuve
Gilles Villeneuve winning in a Ferrari at the first ever race at Circuit Île Notre Dame after the Canadian Grand Prix was moved from Mosport to the new island circuit Montreal for '78. It was very fitting for a Provincial native to win the inaugural Canadian GP at that particular circuit, which has been the home of the Canadian GP since that very day. He is still the only Canadian to ever win the Canadian GP.
His victory at Monaco in 1981 is just as good, only to lose him less than a year later.
Submitted by: Scarbourgeoisie
Time flies when you're having fun as a marshal
Flagging the Canadian Grand Prix in 2015 was quite an experience. I'd never had a race go by so quickly. A funny thing happened just before the green lights: a message came through my headphones from another corner marshal: "I have a seagull eating a fish in the middle of the track, what do I do?" You can see me on the left in the photo.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Monaco can be fun even on a budget
Best moment had to be in 2018 – Just graduated out of college, my friends and I went to France to spend some time together before being thrown into corporate life. At the time, I wasn't a huge F1 fan, but a couple of buddies had secured the cheapest possible tickets to the Monaco Grand Prix.
We went, and I was exposed to the thrills of the greatest qualifying of the season. I also fell in love with Daniel Ricciardo and got to witness his redemption win after what happened a few seasons before.
Most importantly, it got me hooked. Never missed a session or race again. Great time with great friends.
Submitted by: Aman Vakharia
Witnessing Schumacher trying to shortcut a penalty in pit lane
Got a few, I suppose. I've only ever been to one F1 race, Silverstone in 1998, which was an amazing experience. Watching F1 cars change direction at speed through the Maggots/Becketts complex was mind-blowing. Schumacher won in the rain... sort of. He was supposed to serve a penalty and pulled into the pits right at the end of the race, so he took the checkered flag while on the pit lane and there was some controversy over whether that really counted or not... probably shouldn't have.
Strongest memory, but not favorite result: Massa NOT winning the title at Interlagos in 2008. I was rooting for him SO HARD.
Favorite memory: Raikkonen winning the title the year before in 2007. Watched in a hotel room (early a.m. California time) with my then-new gf / now wife on one of our first trips together!
Yes, I'm a Tifosi.
Submitted by: WeryPert1
F1's longest-ever race was absolute cinema
Jenson Button's win in Canada in 2011. It was the longest ever F1 race, with Jenson recording an average speed of 46mph across the full race distance. He made 6 visits to pit lane, including for one drive-through penalty. He collided with three other cars during the race, including his own teammate. He forced Vettel into a mistake with a handful of corners to go, taking the lead on the very last lap. Absolute cinema!
Submitted by: Tim F