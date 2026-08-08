You're In Charge Of Formula 1 For A Day, How Would You Fix It?

Fans of Formula 1 are rarely happy. For several seasons the series' growing followership have complained that passing between cars was woefully lacking, and the on-track action was lackluster. Across the 2026 season so far fans started the year by complaining that it was too easy for cars to pass. Somehow a group of fans decided that F1 cars needed to be less powerful in the process, because too much of the drivetrain output came from woke hybrids or whatever. Unbelievably the series listened and detuned the cars, and we're right back where we started with cars that can't pass.

So, rather than complaining about the racing or the regulations on Twitter like most of these dorks, why don't you make some real suggestions for how F1 could actually get better? We're going to play a game of hypotheticals here. You've been put in charge of the largest and most prestigious motorsport series in the world, you have unilateral control of everything, you can change anything. What's your solution to the current nightmare of regulatory oversight? How do you fix it?

An even bigger question to answer, will you be a benevolent F1 god? Do you want to introduce more variables to the series in an effort to return drivers to the most important piece of the puzzle? Do you want to increase the engineering challenge in a way that the cars become even more decisive in the season-long points tally? Do you want to create a more level playing field, perhaps by increasing the weight of cars that find the podium too many times? Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. Then I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else on Monday.