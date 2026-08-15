8 Of The Most Reliable German Cars Ever Made

The W123 300D is what people picture when someone says Mercedes used to build cars like bank vaults. It's upright, formal, and almost aggressively sensible, with an appeal rooted less in excitement than in the feeling that every part was designed to survive a change of government. The diesel versions were never quick, although the North American turbocharged 300D cut the 0-60-mph slog from roughly 20 seconds to 12, which qualifies as a performance revolution if your starting point is continental drift. But considering that even when Mercedes-AMG tried performance-maxing a diesel it didn't go well, it's not surprising that enthusiasts value the W123 not just for how it drives but for what it represents: an era when Mercedes treated durability as part of the luxury proposition rather than an option package.

Its reliability case begins with the five-cylinder OM617 diesel. The turbocharged version used an iron block and head, a forged-steel crankshaft and connecting rods, premium bearings, and pistons with internal oil-cooling passages, an appropriately excessive foundation for an engine that became synonymous with extreme mileage. The wider W123 range also saw extensive commercial use, including long-wheelbase 240D and 300D models sold for taxi and hired-car service.

Rust is common around the wheel arches, jacking points, spare-wheel well, battery tray, and sunroof tray, while vacuum leaks can affect the central locking, and neglected suspension components are another common concern. But a sound 300D remains the rare old luxury car whose enormous odometer reading can feel more like a credential than a warning.