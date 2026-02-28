You Should Shove A 450-HP Volvo Engine In Your BMW E30, Unless You're Chicken

When you really need 450 horsepower from a small and lightweight engine, where are you going to turn first? Chances are, your mind probably goes to something like a turbocharged Honda K-series engine, as those can reasonably easily pump out the ponies. That's too mainstream, however, for Jonas Dalseth Jacobsen's rallycross BMW E30. Over the last couple of seasons, this car has apparently been running a naturally-aspirated engine, but in order to move toward the front of the grid, Jonas installed a monster Alf Eng-built Volvo B4204T35 turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four cylinder engine, and threw down.

While usually set up for rallycross, Jacobsen decided to enter the Lillehammer Hillclimb with driver Hans-Joran Ostreng doing the driving. The car was given a slightly stiffer suspension setup, though not too stiff, because this car still squats at the rear getting away from every corner under acceleration, picks up the inside front wheel on every corner, and slides around like it's running on marbles. Even with all those strange exterior body dynamics, Ostreng ended up posting a time good enough for fourth-fastest overall in the event. That's pretty impressive considering the level of competition at this premier Norwegian hillclimb.

It's difficult to find much about this particular BMW, but according to Hillclimb Monsters, Eng built the engine up to 450 horsepower, which meets the local rallycross regulations. This twin-charged engine is currently in use across the Volvo fleet, powering the hybrid top-spec sports wagons like the Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered (lending even more weight to the notion that the T8 is an engine that belongs in sleepers).