Mercedes-AMG Tried A Diesel And It Did Not Go Well

Generally speaking, the history of AMG — the performance division of Mercedes-Benz — has been a history of going faster. The genesis of the AMG brand began when Mercedes pulled out of racing after the Le Mans disaster of 1955, leaving two of the company's engineers looking for a way to continue developing Mercedes-based racing efforts. The result was that Hans Werner Aufrecht (the "A") and Erhard Melcher (the "M") started their joint project in the German city of Großaspach (the "G") and, in 1967, founded their own company. (AMG moved to its current home, Affalterbach, in 1976.)

Although originally launched with a motorsports focus, AMG would eventually turn to pumping up production models, leading to the launch of a long list of myth-making vehicles that ranged from the 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E AMG 5.6 — perhaps better known as the Hammer — to the gull-winged Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG coupe to the Mercedes-AMG ONE with an F1 powertrain and a top speed of 219 mph. (You'll probably never see one on the road in the U.S., but it is street-legal in Europe.) And at the heart of cars like these were handcrafted, finely tuned engines specifically developed to deliver race-ready thrills for their drivers. Which might make you wonder how the Mercedes-Benz C30 CDI AMG ended up with a diesel under its hood from 2002 to 2004.

Of course, it looks like shoppers at the turn of the millennium were similarly confused. Fewer than 800 examples were sold during its brief production run. Sure, a certain rarity is part of the AMG experience, but this probably wasn't what Mercedes had in mind with the C30 CDI.