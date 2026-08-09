Time Has Been Kind To BMW's 'Bangle Butt' Styling

The story was vastly the same with the other redesigns that Bangle oversaw, from the E60 5 Series to the daring Z4. His designs may seem tame now, but in their day, they were seriously polarizing. BMW went from a stable of handsome, understated designs characterized by low, flat, and wide proportions, to one filled with dramatic lights, sharp body creases, and taller greenhouses.

Unsurprisingly, the traditionalist automotive media were put off by BMW's new design language, but I remember loving the bold new direction as a kid. [Ed. note: So did I -DG] The departure in design was also accompanied by a jarring departure in ethos, too: BMWs launched into the 21st century brimming with new technology that separated the driver from the machine, from the infamous iDrive system to active suspension and active steering.

BMW

Many of BMW's recent designs — pre the new Neue Klasse cars, at least — were met with harsh criticism. Chief among them were the bucktooth nose on the 4 Series and M3, the in-your-face face of the G70 7 Series, and the pig-snouted XM. These shall we say bold designs have contextualized the comparative elegance of the Bangle-era Bimmers. Well, at least the ones who hated on the designs in their day might be revising their stances — like I said, I've loved the Bangle designs since they first hit the streets and made my tweenage loins froth, especially in the case of the 6 Series and Z4.