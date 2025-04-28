The Slate Pickup Can Fit Pretty Much Every Motorcycle In Its Bed

Slate announced its barebones electric pickup last week, and it was immediately met by the same dumb chorus as every small truck: The bed's too little, it'll never fit anything, you have to get the Ferd Fteenthousand instead if you want to do any real work. I'm here to say the opposite. The Slate's bed can haul just about any motorcycle on the market today, and that makes it perfectly useful in my eyes.

The Slate pickup has a 60-inch bed with the tailgate closed, which doesn't sound like a lot. Opening that gate, though, gives you 81.6 inches of space front to back — as well as the whole world of open air to play with behind your truck. That's enough to fit many bikes, including mine, straight into the Slate's bed, but we can do one better. By putting a bike in the truck diagonally, you can fit just about anything.