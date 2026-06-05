There's been a lot of talk around the Jalopnik Slack about who the Slate Pickup is for, with its spartan features and do-it-yourself ethos, and the answer always comes back the same — perverts, specifically of the maker variety. But GMC took that targeting one step further with its Hummer X concept; taking the DIY and modularity sides, adding to them a healthy dash of offroad prowess, and targeting a single, solitary pervert: Me. This is an SUV for me and the cadre of gorgeous polyamorous transgender women I rock climb with, and we don't want it.

The Hummer X is for "the 'builder maker' – someone who doesn't just drive a vehicle; they build it, modify it, and share it with a community that gets it." That's me, a woman whose tiny Brooklyn bedroom contains a full set of power tools, a mechanic's tool set, a 3D printer, a small wood shop, a set of electronics repair tools, and six action cameras. GMC also says it's built around the "Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints" ethos, which speaks to me as a rock climber and lover of the natural world. Even Daniel and Andy agree, this car is built for me and the adjacent polycules. But I polled the gorgeous transfem climbers with whom I surround myself. I talked to exes, people I'm semi-seeing, interested parties, and plain ol' friends. Responses to the Hummer X included "Who is this for," "I think its silly," "That car looks it was ai generated in 2022,"and perhaps most succinctly, "oh i f*cking hate this."