Slate's $1,450 Destination Charge Brings Actual Base Price To $26,400, Undercutting Maverick By $2,590

When the Slate truck was announced, and later when the official MSRP number dropped, the pricing was the main selling point: Just $24,950 gets you a brand-new fully-electric pickup truck, provided you don't care about it being much more than four wheels, two doors, and a bed. But as anyone who's bought a new car knows, there's always a destination fee lurking somewhere, waiting to bump your thousands digit up, and Slate hadn't announced it yet. Now we know that fee is $1,450, bringing the truck's MSRP to $26,400.

That bumps the Slate truck over the magic $25,000 point, and might make it feel unreasonably close to other competitors like the Ford Maverick — especially considering that the Mav offers such incredible luxuries as "power windows," "a stereo," and "door pockets." Look a bit deeper, though, and you'll find that the Slate is still a deal: Counting destination, the Maverick starts at $28,990, and other competing trucks only go up from there.