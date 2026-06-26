Slate Truck Or 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser, What Car Should I Buy?

On the one hand, $25,000 gets you a base-model Slate, a perfectly serviceable vehicle. Sure, it doesn't have amenities like "power windows" or "speakers" or whatever, but I'm the kind of sicko who genuinely likes adding functionality to a vehicle myself. I'm more than happy to take measurements into computer-aided design software and 3D print myself some tweeter mounts for the dash and a subwoofer enclosure to go under the driver's seat, and I'm equally happy to get out my woodworking tools and sewing machine to build the nicest, plushest center console anyone's ever seen. Can you imagine some nice teak accents in that interior?

The Slate also has the advantage of a pickup bed, something I love. I'm a big fan of vehicles that require absolutely zero care, and I can dump absolutely whatever I want into the Slate's bed, like furniture, crash pads for bouldering, or motorcycles. Only having two seats is certainly a detriment for someone who likes to bring lots of friends rock climbing, and there's not much interior space to sleep in when it gets too cold at the crag for a tent, but the flipside of all that is that the Slate is nice, compact, and easy to park in the city. Plus, I could buy the SUV kit, which comes with a bed cap and an installable back seat.