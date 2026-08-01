What Are You Going To Do If The Gas Runs Out?

With demand, and pricing, of diesel and jet fuels still soaring, there's no reason for oil companies to switch to less profitable gasoline fuel sales, and to do so would go against shareholder value. Further drawdowns of the strategic reserve, further expansions of wartime efforts in Iran, and the current reduced profit motive for oil companies to refine and distribute gasoline mean things will definitely get worse before they get better. Analysts told Reuters that U.S. motorists should prepare for more pain at the pump, as the price of gasoline has to go up significantly (increasing profit motive) for oil companies to revert to gasoline production.

So the question arises, will you do anything between now and a potentially gasoline-limited future? When the gasoline you can find is much higher priced than it is today, will you still be buying it? Is there anything you can do in the meantime to reduce your demand on oil, or changes to your lifestyle? Maybe your boss will cut you some slack and allow you to work from home again, like it's 2020 all over again. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.

For the time being, it seems like I'm relatively insulated from this issue as one of my vehicles runs on diesel fuel, and another runs on electrons coming out of the wall. While my fuel costs may increase alongside the gasoline burners, I don't expect to run into any shortages myself. I already don't do much driving, limiting my travel to as few days in the week as I can get away with. Thankfully I live in a walkable neighborhood, and have options to get across town on the train. I've built my life in a way that doesn't entirely rely on driving, making supply-side shocks like this less detrimental to my driving. I will definitely notice it in my wallet, though, and the strategic reserves in my bank account are already dwindling.