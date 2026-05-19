How The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Actually Affects Gas Prices

Right now, the U.S. is sitting on the second-largest stockpile of crude oil in the world, totaling hundreds of millions of barrels. Why is the country hoarding so much oil when gas prices are so high? Why not sell some of it? The U.S. has, in fact, released reserves onto the market at certain points in history to stabilize oil prices, and it's doing so today, though we don't expect gas prices to come down anytime soon. It is structured as an exchange — the U.S. government releases some of its oil to the highest bidder, who must eventually return the same amount of oil, plus some additional oil on top of that.

The government has done this during the Gulf War in 1991, in response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, during the war in Libya in 2011, during the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and this year, in response to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. This has historically resulted in a modest decrease in gas and oil prices in the short term, but those prices go up again as the oil companies have to pay the oil back.

It's important to remember that crude oil is not the same as gasoline, so it is not the sole determining factor in the price of gas. More oil on the market does not necessarily mean cheaper gas. There are a whole lot of other factors that impact the cost of producing fuel.