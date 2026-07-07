Drivers Are Switching To Regular Gas As Premium Prices Remain High, Manufacturer Recommendations Be Damned

If you're reading Jalopnik, odds are that you're a car enthusiast, and if you're a car enthusiast, you probably pay attention to the manufacturer-recommended fuel grade for your car. However, there are a hell of a lot of non-car enthusiasts out there who don't play by the same rules we do. So, as the delta between regular and premium gas prices continues to grow, more and more of them are forgoing higher-octane fuel for regular degular 87.

Data shows that between June 22 and June 25 of this year, daily sales of premium gas were down just about 5% by volume compared to the average from February — just before the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran broke out and rapidly spiked fuel prices across the world, according to Bloomberg. During the same four-day period, mid-grade sales were down 2% and regular gas sales were up just about 10%. This data apparently matches a broader trend in which drivers have stopped purchasing higher-grade gasoline since the start of the war.

It should be noted that this isn't exactly a new phenomenon, though. When fuel prices rise, regular "almost always" eats into premium sales, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, told Bloomberg. It's not just drivers who — for one reason or another — prefer premium even when their car doesn't require it. It's also folks who drive expensive, luxury or high-horsepower cars that technically require premium in order to run at an optimal level who are making the switch. Maybe they're holding out hope their cars' EMS can sort out the difference or they're not afraid of a little knocking every once in a while, but they're braver than me; that's for sure.