Sean Duffy Wants To Introduce Freedom Cars To Unshackle Us From The Constraints Of Data-Bonded Cars

No, a Freedom Car is not the latest Trump-branded commodity coming to a grift-like funding campaign near you. What the nation's reality TV Transportation Secretary is pushing as a "Freedom Car" though, in his July 22 letter to Congress, is a car that would free Americans from the bond(age)s of driving connected vehicles and dealing with automated driving systems. And sadly this dream has our attention.

It's important to note that this is not a real car or a new car coming soon. In Duffy's letter, shared by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, its part of one of several policies the Trump administration has prioritized and are asking Congress to consider adding them to upcoming agenda items. The Freedom Car, happens to be one crucial item tucked away in the letter's appendix.

According to Duffy, the Freedom Car is mean to protect consumer choice with the "Right to Drive Disconnected and Non-Automated" vehicles. This would essentially prohibit any entity from a federal to local level from mandating vehicles sold or operated on public roads would have to be equipped with automated driving systems, or have the capability to transmit data wirelessly.