Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's 7-Month Anti-Porn Road Trip Reality Show Is Still Nowhere To Be Found

It's been a few months since Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's wife Rachel Campos-Duffy randomly brought up PornHub while promoting the reality show the two former reality show cast members filmed with their nine kids over seven months. It was weird at the time, and it's still weird today, but there was always the possibility the line, "We live in a Pornhub world," would make more sense when the show premiered on YouTube in June. Except, it's now July, and "The Great American Road Trip" is nowhere to be found.

Has the show been canceled? Did corporate sponsors such as Boeing, Shell, Toyota, Royal Caribbean, United Airlines, and Lyft waste their money funding a show that will never see the light of day? Or has it simply been delayed to ensure the American people only get the best possible reality show the guy in charge of regulating both the airline and automotive industries could deliver? In search of answers, Jalopnik contacted both the White House and the Department of Transportation for more information on the future of "The Great American Road Trip." Sadly, at the time of writing, we're still waiting on the answers to our questions. If we ever get a real response, we'll be sure to update this post accordingly.

That said, while Jalopnik may be more concerned with what PornHub has to do with a road trip reality show than some others, we aren't the only outlet asking questions about what happened to "The Great American Road Trip." Politico didn't even give Duffy a week of wiggle room before it ran "Whatever happened to Sean Duffy's road trip series?" on July 1. Sadly, even with all its Washington-insider connections, Politico couldn't get a straight answer, either. It hasn't been officially canceled, but no one will say when it will air.