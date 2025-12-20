Data Privacy Would Be In Car Owners' Hands With The DRIVER Act

Your car is the worst at protecting your data, and so far, the government hasn't done a whole lot about it. That may be about to change, as three members of Congress have introduced the DRIVER Act, which would give vehicle owners control over how much data they share with manufacturers rather than the free-for-all we have today.

The bill, the full name of which is the Data Rights for Information and Vehicle Electronics in Real-time (DRIVER) Act, would require manufacturers to allow owners access to all of the data a vehicle collects, either through the standard OBD-II port or a standardized, secure wireless connection. They would then have the ability to opt in or out of sharing that data (with a few exceptions), as well as delete the data. This includes personal data, including connected devices such as phones, driver behavior, precise geolocation data, and biometrics.

Anonymized and aggregate data would still be available to manufacturers even if you opt out, since your identity isn't required for tasks like improved traffic light control using location data. There are also exceptions for data sharing actively initiated by the driver, to first responders, and for diagnostic purposes.