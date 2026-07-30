Which Niche Micro-Segment Needs To Make A Comeback?
Whether we're talking about missing small hatchbacks, wishing more people would buy sedans, begging for a car you can fix with a hammer, or wishing trucks weren't all 10 feet tall, the major automotive segments and the most popular types of vehicles already get plenty of attention. I'd be willing to bet everyone here would say yes if someone offered to let them drive some new sports car, too. But I'd also be willing to bet you're fascinated by a design or two that's a little less mainstream.
Sometimes you just like the way a thing looks, even if you know it has limited appeal, or others may not understand why it caught your attention. Or you still love the idea of a niche car, even if you know living with it may not be as cool as you'd hope. Heck, maybe you've got the whole thing figured out, and with a few tweaks, thousands of people would happily buy vehicles in your favorite odd micro-segment.
Trucks could save convertibles
As a kid in the '90s, the Dodge Dakota Convertible was always so fascinating to me. Sadly, it didn't kick off an industry-wide race to build more convertible trucks, and the Chevrolet SSR failed in the same way. So the evidence suggests convertible trucks are a bad idea unless you're Jeep (and even then, the Gladiator barely outsold the Honda Ridgeline last year), but I say it's high time another automaker makes a run at it. Why now? Well, aside from the fact that I like convertibles, there's at least a little demand, otherwise Mercedes wouldn't bring back the convertible G-Wagen.
I'm probably not going to like what these automakers would have to charge for a new convertible pickup truck that might actually prove profitable, but people love spending money on fun trucks. Why not offer some of those buyers the joy of open-air motoring to go with their big tow ratings and spacious beds? It's not like we don't have things like airbags and improved rollover standards now. Convertible trucks could even be safe.
Sadly, I'm not holding my breath waiting on a Ford Maverick Convertible. But what about you? Which niche micro-segment would you love to see make a comeback?