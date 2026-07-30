Which Niche Micro-Segment Needs To Make A Comeback?

Whether we're talking about missing small hatchbacks, wishing more people would buy sedans, begging for a car you can fix with a hammer, or wishing trucks weren't all 10 feet tall, the major automotive segments and the most popular types of vehicles already get plenty of attention. I'd be willing to bet everyone here would say yes if someone offered to let them drive some new sports car, too. But I'd also be willing to bet you're fascinated by a design or two that's a little less mainstream.

Sometimes you just like the way a thing looks, even if you know it has limited appeal, or others may not understand why it caught your attention. Or you still love the idea of a niche car, even if you know living with it may not be as cool as you'd hope. Heck, maybe you've got the whole thing figured out, and with a few tweaks, thousands of people would happily buy vehicles in your favorite odd micro-segment.