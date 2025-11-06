Renault's Reborn Twingo EV Is The Cutest, Chicest City Car Since The Original, And It'll Be Really Cheap Too

When Renault revealed the fantastic Twingo concept in 2023, it promised the coming fourth-generation production model's styling would be very close to the concept, which itself is a totally retro take on the beloved original 1992 Twingo. I've been eagerly anticipating it ever since, especially as the new Renault 4 and Renault 5 are super-successful retro designs that lost almost nothing from concept to production. But still — was there a chance Renault could somehow mess it up?

Nope. Here is the new Twingo E-Tech, and it looks extraordinarily close to the concept; honestly, some of the production car's details are even better. This is easily the chicest city car in a long time. Renault also held to its promise that it will start at under €20,000 (excluding subsidies!), which is about $23,000 at current exchange rates, and even the top-end ones will have "an attractive price."

The A-segment makes up less than 5% of the European market, and Renault says that isn't because of low demand, but the quality and amount of offerings in the segment, especially as Chinese EVs dominate the marketplace and more legacy OEMs exit the segment. Renault says it sees this as a major growth opportunity, describing the Twingo as a game-changer both internally at the company and in the automotive market. "It meets the expectations of customers across Europe in full, while also bringing an optimistic vibe to the city," says Renault. And what's better than a city with an optimistic vibe?