Ford Sales Are Down, But Rich People Keep Buying Raptors

Ford's 2026 started off rough, but the automaker is actually increasing its revenue estimates for the rest of the year. Why? Simple: Rich people can't get enough Raptors. From the Wall Street Journal:

Ford Motor's revenue fell in the second quarter amid declining U.S. sales. The automaker is nonetheless upbeat about the auto industry.

The Dearborn, Mich., company on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast and said it is confident Americans would continue to buy pricey, big pickups and sport-utility vehicles that dominate its lineup.

"We play only where we have real competitive advantage, or we can build one, and we're ruthless about where we put our money," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley in a call Tuesday with analysts. "Every dollar must earn durable returns and drive profitable growth."

Ford shares were up 7% in after-hours trading following its second-quarter financial results Tuesday. The automaker raised its full-year outlook on earnings before interest and taxes to between $10 billion and $11 billion, up from $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion.

Ford's sales in the first half of 2026 were down nearly 10% compared with a year prior. The automaker continues to recover from a supplier fire that significantly affected pickup production while fewer Americans overall are buying new vehicles.

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The automaker's stance on American car buyers reflects the auto market in recent years. Average transaction prices continue to hover around $50,000. More than one million usual buyers have opted out of the new-car market, opting instead to buy used or to keep their existing vehicles. Still, high car prices have kept earnings steady.