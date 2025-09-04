Mercedes-Benz Is Making A New Four-Door G-Class Cabriolet That Will Be Sold In America, Thank God

We have basically no information about the model yet, as Mercedes only released the one teaser image along with two sentences: "We are expanding the family further: a G-Class cabriolet is coming. We will offer the open-top G-Class in almost every market around the world, including the U.S." That's it, that's all. But you're in luck, because I'm a G-wagen nerd with Photoshop access, so I've enhanced the teaser image a bit to better show off some of the details.

While every previous convertible G-Class (Maybach aside) only had two doors, this new one will have four doors. Keeping the wheelbase and doors the same as a standard G will surely make the cabrio not only easier and cheaper to design and build but also easier and cheaper to crash-test and homologate, plus be an easier sell to more customers. It also seems like it will have a little triangular quarter window behind the rear doors like on the '90s cabrios.

What I'm less sure about is how the top will operate. When the top was put down on old convertible G-wagens like the Final Edition 200 pictured below, the fabric roof was fairly bulkily folded at the rear end, but in this teaser the rear deck doesn't seem to have that big of a visible soft top. Convertible top technology has certainly improved a lot over the past couple decades, so hopefully Mercedes has been able to find a way to package it better and look less ungainly. It also doesn't seem like the rear seats are pushed back further than the C-pillar to be outside of the main cabin, so maybe this new model will have a fairly substantial cargo area. But could the seats be able to slide back for an even airier experience, or might there even be the option of Maybach-style recliners? Maybe! I hope so.