A Callaway Supercharger Fixes The Chevrolet SSR's One Single Flaw: Not Enough V8 Power

According to the listing, the seller couldn't provide a dyno sheet proving how much power the engine makes with the supercharger, but don't you worry. In addition to being the most attractive Georgia-based auto journalist on Jalopnik's staff, I'm also a master detective and was able to find the listing from the last time this SSR was sold. And if that listing is correct, instead of making a disappointing 390 hp, this SSR now makes a much healthier 540 hp. Not bad, Mr. Callaway. Not bad at all.

Don't forget about that six-speed manual transmission, either. You'll be able to drop the top and listen to that 6.0-liter V8 sing through the Corsa exhaust, and you know it won't have any problems since it's been driven less than 300 miles a year since it was new. It's basically a four-month-old car. Just don't ask why the current owner is selling it after only driving it 600 miles.

OK, sure, there's a 2004 date code on the tires and an issue with the driver's side cupholder, but other than that, it's basically flawless. Unless you don't want to wait three to four minutes between opening and closing the convertible top, in which case, it reportedly throws a switch fault code, and you can no longer get the necessary part to fix it. That just adds character. And besides, how many other unavailable parts could there be for this car? Surely, this is just a one-off issue you can easily fix with a 3D printer or something.

Trust me. You aren't going to regret buying this supercharged SSR. And with two days left on the auction at the time of writing, it's only been bid up to $25,500. Talk about a steal for a 20-year-old Chevrolet!