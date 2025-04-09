A Callaway Supercharger Fixes The Chevrolet SSR's One Single Flaw: Not Enough V8 Power
General Motors doesn't always get the launch of a new vehicle exactly right, but in the early 2000s, if you wanted a retro-styled, two-door, hardtop convertible sport truck, there was no better choice than the Chevrolet SSR. You got a modern interpretation of Chevrolet's famous Advance Design trucks from the late 1940s and early '50s, a powerful V8 engine and rear-wheel drive like the good Lord intended, a metal convertible roof that would disappear with the touch of a button, and all the daily practicality of a truck bed out back. It was basically perfect.
Those in the know will tell you the SSR to get is actually the 2005 model, since that was the year Chevrolet added the manual transmission, as well as an LS2 that made an additional 90 horsepower. And yet, for some reason, the SSR was never exactly a huge hit. Chevy mostly did everything right, but there was just one thing holding it back: its engine still just wasn't powerful enough. The good news is, you don't have to do your own engine swap to fix the SSR's one single flaw. Instead, you can simply head over to Cars & Bids and buy this 2005 Chevrolet SSR that also comes with a Callaway supercharger.
540 horsepower will do it
According to the listing, the seller couldn't provide a dyno sheet proving how much power the engine makes with the supercharger, but don't you worry. In addition to being the most attractive Georgia-based auto journalist on Jalopnik's staff, I'm also a master detective and was able to find the listing from the last time this SSR was sold. And if that listing is correct, instead of making a disappointing 390 hp, this SSR now makes a much healthier 540 hp. Not bad, Mr. Callaway. Not bad at all.
Don't forget about that six-speed manual transmission, either. You'll be able to drop the top and listen to that 6.0-liter V8 sing through the Corsa exhaust, and you know it won't have any problems since it's been driven less than 300 miles a year since it was new. It's basically a four-month-old car. Just don't ask why the current owner is selling it after only driving it 600 miles.
OK, sure, there's a 2004 date code on the tires and an issue with the driver's side cupholder, but other than that, it's basically flawless. Unless you don't want to wait three to four minutes between opening and closing the convertible top, in which case, it reportedly throws a switch fault code, and you can no longer get the necessary part to fix it. That just adds character. And besides, how many other unavailable parts could there be for this car? Surely, this is just a one-off issue you can easily fix with a 3D printer or something.
Trust me. You aren't going to regret buying this supercharged SSR. And with two days left on the auction at the time of writing, it's only been bid up to $25,500. Talk about a steal for a 20-year-old Chevrolet!