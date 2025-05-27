Has Tesla Gotten Better At Building Cars, Or Do They Still Have Panel Gaps?

Tesla's meteoric rise from startup to global EV powerhouse is one of the automotive industry's most disruptive stories, despite Tesla seeing a significant sales decline in 2025. The rise, however, came with persistent criticism over build quality, particularly concerning inconsistent panel gaps, misaligned trims, and substandard paint finishes. Early Model S units (2012 to 2015) and even the initial Model 3 production cars (2017 to 2018) often exhibited glaring fit-and-finish issues.

CEO Elon Musk admitted in 2018 during the Q1 earnings call that the company didn't understand manufacturing complexity when launching the Model 3. "We were huge idiots and didn't know what we were doing," he told Bloomberg (via Business Insider).

Over time, Tesla has made incremental improvements, driven by increased automation and tighter manufacturing controls. The Shanghai Gigafactory, in particular, has been noted for significantly better quality than its older Fremont, California counterpart. Cars produced in China consistently receive higher customer satisfaction ratings for build quality, a testament to Tesla's manufacturing learning curve. But while the evolution is notable, the improvement hasn't completely silenced critics, especially in North America, where panel alignment and trim inconsistencies remain a sore spot for many buyers.