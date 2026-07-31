If Everyone Followed The 80% Rule For Towing, We'd All Feel A Lot Safer

It's the middle of summer, and your kids are still out of school for a few weeks. There's time to load up the truck with all your gear, hitch up the camper or the boat, and get the heck out of Dodge for the weekend while you can. They aren't getting younger, and your vacation time doesn't roll over to next year. While you're hitching up the trailer and loading up with all of the stuff you need for the weekend, are you sure your vehicle can safely tow everything you're expecting it to?

Obviously, the first thing to check when towing with any vehicle is the manufacturer towing rating. If the people who made your car say it can tow 9,000 pounds, then it can surely pull the 30-footer Airstream Globetrotter you just bought, right? According to Airstream, that house on wheels weighs about 7,000 pounds, so you're well within the limit. Well, hold your horses a second, because that's dry weight. Fill up the 53 gallon fresh water tank, and you're adding another 425 pounds to the tally. Fill up the fridge, the cabinets, and pack the charcoal grille and stuff to entertain the kids for three days in the woods, and it adds up fast. You're easily pushing into the low-8,000 pound range, and dangerously close to the maximum tow rating.

The maximum towing capacity of your vehicle is set under ideal conditions with a brand new vehicle. It's best practice to keep your towed weight under 80% of the maximum – that's the 80% rule. The 80% rule is a guideline, not a written rule by manufacturers, but it helps people tow safely and reliably, while maintaining the integrity of their tow vehicle and trailer. And by that standard, the 9,000 pound upper limit means you probably shouldn't tow more than 7,200 pounds.