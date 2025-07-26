What You Need To Know Before Towing Your Car With An RV

Today's RVs and motorhomes can go to insane lengths to provide you with all the luxuries of home while you're out on the road. But what happens if you get to your destination and want to do more than just lounge around, even if you've got a huge luxury RV for millionaires?

For a lot of folks, that means towing a car along behind their motorhomes. That way, they can leave their mobile mansions behind for a more convenient drive into town, sightseeing, or other adventures. It does provide some challenges, however, and there's much to know before you try to tow.

The most important is knowing whether your RV is capable of towing another vehicle in the first place. Remember, the average weight of today's cars tops 4,000 pounds, and that's a significant amount of extra mass for a vehicle that's already pulling around its own weight of up to 30,000 pounds or more (the upper range of the average weight of a Class A motorhome).

With that in mind, the very first thing you need to know about towing a car with your RV is whether the latter is rated for towing in the first place. The good news is that it's as easy as looking in your RV's owner manual. Let's see what else you need to keep in mind before hooking up a car to your home away from home.