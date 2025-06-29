What Is GVWR? A Quick Guide For RV And Truck Owners
So, you want to buy a new truck for your next adventure, and all you really care about is the towing capacity. After all, you're planning to tow some equipment, or a wave runner, or maybe you want to get a recreational vehicle (RV) and tow your car for driving around once you arrive at your intended destination. That's fine and all, but it's important to consider the GVWR and GCWR. Towing capacity isn't the only thing to consider when buying a new truck or RV. There is also the weight of everything you're packing. GVWR and GCWR should also be something you should know, and it can be a bit of a challenge to protect your car's transmission when towing if you go over either.
For instance, GVWR stands for Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. In simple terms, it's the total weight of the vehicle as it operates, but it's more than that. GVWR consists of the curb weight, plus the weight of all passengers and cargo onboard. This can also include the payload. What about towing? That's where the GCWR comes in, which includes all of the above, plus trailer tongue weight, trailer, and the weight of what you're towing combined. It all sounds pretty confusing, so let's break it down.
Why you should know your vehicles GVWR
Before we get into the total weight, let's talk about dry weight and curb weight. The dry weight of a vehicle is the total weight of the vehicle without any passengers, cargo, or fluids. Curb weight is the dry weight plus gas and all the other fluids a vehicle needs to operate correctly. Neither of these seem to include the suspension system, frame, axles, wheels and other components. The GVWR is all of the above, plus the weight of passengers and cargo inside the vehicle.
It's important to know your GVWR, and not exceed it, to avoid causing a serious accident or getting a ridiculously expensive ticket from the police. If you don't know yours, check your vehicle's owner's manual. It can also be found on the manufacturer's online towing guide, and the vehicle's Safety Compliance Certification Label.
GCWR stands for "Gross Combined Weight Rating". This includes the GVWR, plus the weight of the trailer attached and the load that trailer is hauling. How manufacturers determine GCWR comes down to the strength of the vehicle's frame, suspension, axles, and towing-related components, such as the hitch or ball mount. Ever see someone try to tow a vehicle attached to the bumper or step bumper? It's not a pretty sight, because that's not its intended function. To properly tow a vehicle, it needs to come with a receiver hitch. This can be either a rear-mount hitch for towing a trailer, or a front-mount hitch for towing a vehicle behind an RV. Honestly, though, anyone who buys an RV is setting themselves up for a headache.
Towing Capacity
A vehicle's towing capacity is the maximum amount of weight it can pull while still operating safely. Based on its configuration and accessories purchased, this number can change. It also changes based on the GVWR. For instance, if you max out your GVWR, your towing weight will increase dramatically. How? Let's do the math.
Subtract the GVWR from the GCWR, and that's how much weight you have left to deal with. You either carry a heavy payload and tow light, or subtract the payload and tow heavy. For safety purposes, you should never go above the GVWR. If anything, you should be under the GVWR to take the strain off your vehicle. That goes double for the GCWR.
So, if you're concerned about towing capacity, then you need to be careful of how much cargo you're loading up (the payload), and how many people you're taking along for the ride (and their collective weight).