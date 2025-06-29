What Is GVWR? A Quick Guide For RV And Truck Owners

So, you want to buy a new truck for your next adventure, and all you really care about is the towing capacity. After all, you're planning to tow some equipment, or a wave runner, or maybe you want to get a recreational vehicle (RV) and tow your car for driving around once you arrive at your intended destination. That's fine and all, but it's important to consider the GVWR and GCWR. Towing capacity isn't the only thing to consider when buying a new truck or RV. There is also the weight of everything you're packing. GVWR and GCWR should also be something you should know, and it can be a bit of a challenge to protect your car's transmission when towing if you go over either.

For instance, GVWR stands for Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. In simple terms, it's the total weight of the vehicle as it operates, but it's more than that. GVWR consists of the curb weight, plus the weight of all passengers and cargo onboard. This can also include the payload. What about towing? That's where the GCWR comes in, which includes all of the above, plus trailer tongue weight, trailer, and the weight of what you're towing combined. It all sounds pretty confusing, so let's break it down.