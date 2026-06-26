Here's What You Need To Tow Safely In Windy, Bumpy Conditions

Towing a trailer can be challenging enough when cruising down the highway on a calm sunny day, which is why we recommend checking a few key numbers before you start. So when the conditions themselves get challenging — if the wind picks up, for example, or the roads get rough — even the towing pros may opt for some assistance.

Strong crosswinds are especially dangerous. They can push with enough force to move the trailer from side to side, causing it to sway back and forth on the hitch ball. If you're not careful, physics can amplify that motion to the point where you can't control the trailer at all. And it's a similar story, albeit for slightly different reasons, on rough pavement: In that scenario, bumps or holes in the road can load and unload the weight on the hitch as the trailer bounces around. Then, if something affects the trailer's direction when its weight is off the hitch, you're more likely to experience swaying.

Digging a little deeper, though, tells us that the root cause of both situations is the same: poor weight distribution. Knowing the effects this has on towing is vital. As shown by Australian auto journalist Robert Pepper, you'll enjoy more stability with a trailer's weight centered just ahead of its axles. Too much weight at either end of the trailer, or at both ends at the same time, can be a recipe for disaster. So while proper loading is one key to towing in windy or bumpy conditions, you also may want to consider a specialized hitch with dedicated weight-distribution and/or sway-control functions.