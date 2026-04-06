Never Tow A Trailer Without Checking These Three Numbers First

How much can your truck safely tow? We're not just talking about towing capacity, which should exceed the weight of the loaded trailer. But how much can it really tow? For example, let's say Charlie has a boat and trailer that together weigh around 4,000 pounds. So, he buys new Ford F-150, a truck with one of the highest towing capacities available in 2026. Charlie's model has a towing capacity of 9,200 pounds. He's all set, right? Not so fast. Charlie has to take into consideration his weight, the weight of his passengers, the weight of his cargo, and the weight exerted on his tow hitch.

In addition to towing capacity, the second weight Charlie has to be aware of is his truck's GCWR, or gross combined weight rating. This weight includes the truck's weight, the weight of the passengers, the cargo, and the towed weight. All of that together should not exceed the GCWR, which should be found in the manual and on Ford's website.

The third main weight in this article that Charlie should be aware of is tongue weight. This weight represents the downward force on the trailer hitch. As such, it is actual weight carried by the truck. It's pretty easy to calculate, since it is just a percentage of the loaded trailer's weight. Your vehicle manufacturer typically states what percentage to use. This weight will need to be factored against the truck's payload capacity and GVWR (not to be confused with GCWR).