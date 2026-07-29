The Transverse Inline-6 Is A Stupendously Rare Engine Layout For Good Reason

On paper, a transverse inline-6 sounds ideal, combining the silky smoothness of a straight-6 with the packaging efficiency of a transversely mounted engine. In reality, it's an awkward packaging challenge that very few automakers have attempted to pull off. Simply put, inline-6 engines are long, and slotting them under a hood sideways creates headaches for engineers. That difficult-to-package size is one of the main disadvantages of inline-6 engines, and as better, more practical options are available, it's an engineering struggle that's quite easily avoided.

Due to the arrangement of the cylinders in a single row, as opposed to the staggered pattern in a VR engine or V-arrangement in a V6, the amount of lateral space required is greater than what other six-cylinder designs require. So naturally, when an inline-6 is selected for motivation — a great choice due to the configuration's naturally balanced design and innate smoothness – it is typically mounted longitudinally, where there is more room.

It is physically possible to mount an inline-6 transversely, but engineers then also have to work around the limited space in order to squeeze a variety of engine accessories in, such as suspension and steering gear, and a front crash structure. These drawbacks become even more significant on front-wheel-drive cars, where the transmission must also fit in the same space.

As a result of the packaging penalties, plus obvious benefits of V versus inline engines in this instance, very few automakers have attempted to make the transverse inline-6 configuration work.