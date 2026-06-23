The Unique Disadvantages Of Inline-6 Engines

From powering some of the most revered JDM sports cars and German speed machines to heavy-duty semis and even the latest Dodge Charger, the inline-6 has proven itself to be a robust piece of engine design that, despite being sidelined, is now witnessing a resurgence among high-end automakers. Although arranging six cylinders in a row has its fair share of pros when compared to the more common V layout, there is one glaring disadvantage that prevents it from powering cars in the lower end — its length.

For money reasons, most budget cars place the engine transversely. Mounting a fairly long inline-6 sideways would require significant investment into re-engineering an existing FWD chassis for packaging, crash protection, and homologation, which isn't the kind of risk that many modern OEMs are willing to take, though some of them did try it in the past. High-end cars are typically larger (and deliver better margins), so convincing the bean counter becomes a much easier proposition, especially if you're a certain German brand that's long been the flagbearer of the inline-6 design.

Though it's not something modern engineering hasn't addressed, worth noting is that a straight-6's longer crankshaft and camshafts — relative to a V6 or inline-4 — are more prone to flexing when they're under load. Also not helping the inline-6 argument is its relatively higher center of gravity when compared to a short and compact V6, which is an especially undesirable feature to have on a car with sporty intentions. That said, you wouldn't necessarily accuse the Mk V Toyota Supra or the latest BMW M3 of being poor handlers.