Toyota's 2027 TRD Pro Colors Are Honeycomb And Hot Honey, In Case You Wish You Could Drive A Sweet Tonka Truck

Though I appreciate that this year's TRD Pro colors do a fantastic impression of a full-size Tonka Truck, or maybe even a Caterpillar digger, I still like last year's TRD Pro color more. In recent years Toyota has come up with a new TRD Pro–specific color every year, and for the 2026 model year it was a bright shade of turquoise called Wave Maker. I'll miss that color, and our very own Collin Woodard loved it, too.

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro's exclusive color was called Electric Lime Metallic that, as the name suggests, was a striking shade of bright metallic green that almost looked like a tennis ball, but in the coolest way. 2024's Terra color, a dark burnt orange, was also great.

Toyota

The 2027 Tundra or the 2027 Sequoia both received mild facelifts recently, but Toyota says no details or pricing will be announced until closer to the start of production in the fall. There are no other details available about the 2027 Tacomas or 4Runners, either.