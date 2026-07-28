Toyota's 2027 TRD Pro Colors Are Honeycomb And Hot Honey, In Case You Wish You Could Drive A Sweet Tonka Truck
Toyota's TRD Pro trucks are notoriously rugged and capable off-road. I've actually had the pleasure of visiting the TRD development and production facility in Costa Mesa, California, where I learned about the intense research and development that goes into making certain that trucks from the TRD brand can withstand decades of abuse in the harsh elements. For 2027, Toyota is bringing some tweaks to its most off-road-ready trucks, including two new bright yellow paint colors. Honeycomb is available on the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma TRD Pros; Hot Honey, which Toyota insists is a slightly different shade, is exclusive to the 4Runner TRD Pro.
Beyond the addition of the new bright paint colors, Toyota says it enhanced the off-road capability of its TRD Pro models for 2027 with newly designed Fox QS3 shocks and standard red tow hooks, as well as optional ISO-dynamic seats in the Tundra and Tacoma.
TRD Pro models are no strangers to special colors
Though I appreciate that this year's TRD Pro colors do a fantastic impression of a full-size Tonka Truck, or maybe even a Caterpillar digger, I still like last year's TRD Pro color more. In recent years Toyota has come up with a new TRD Pro–specific color every year, and for the 2026 model year it was a bright shade of turquoise called Wave Maker. I'll miss that color, and our very own Collin Woodard loved it, too.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro's exclusive color was called Electric Lime Metallic that, as the name suggests, was a striking shade of bright metallic green that almost looked like a tennis ball, but in the coolest way. 2024's Terra color, a dark burnt orange, was also great.
The 2027 Tundra or the 2027 Sequoia both received mild facelifts recently, but Toyota says no details or pricing will be announced until closer to the start of production in the fall. There are no other details available about the 2027 Tacomas or 4Runners, either.