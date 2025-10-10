Toyota Makes Your TRD Pro Control Arms Alongside NASCAR Parts In California

Toyota sells more cars than any other auto manufacturer on the planet. It shipped 11.2 million cars in 2023, so naturally there are lots of different arms of the company and sub-brands. Though the majority of Toyota vehicles on the road are not particularly exciting ones, like Camrys and Corollas, some of the most exciting cars that come from the Japanese automotive giant bear the letters TRD in their name (or GR, of course).

The first Toyota Racing Development U.S.A. facility was opened in Costa Mesa, California in the early 1980s, and it's still in operation today. The facility primarily handles manufacturing for Toyota's NASCAR program, but it also contributes to many of the company's other racing endeavors including Formula Drift, GR Corolla TC, GR86 Cup, GT4, NHRA Funny Car, and more. Toyota invited me to visit its Costa Mesa TRD facility on Tuesday, where I learned that not only was the upper control arm on new TRD Pro models was not only designed there, but they're also manufactured right alongside all of Toyota's NASCAR engines in California.