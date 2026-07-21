2027 Toyota Tundra Gets A New Trailhunter Package And Allegedly Updated Styling

The third-generation Toyota Tundra burst onto the scene five long, exhaustingly eventful years ago in 2021, arriving to mixed reviews. Toyota did away with its globally revered and basically bulletproof naturally aspirated V8 and replaced it with a fateful pair of twin-turbocharged six-cylinders instead, one of which was a hybrid. Its new powertrains turned out to be much less reliable than the prior generation of engines, jeopardizing one of the biggest reasons to go for a Tundra over an American pickup.

That hasn't stopped over 100,000 people from buying a new Tundra each year, but Toyota knows better than to rest on its laurels. Toyota's biggest pickup gets a mild facelift for the 2027 model year that brings (barely) revised looks that seemingly only amount to tweaked bumpers and grilles, new infotainment software with a standard dash cam, more standard safety tech, and a newly available Trailhunter package that's not quite as serious as the burly Tacoma Trailhunter.

Beyond those slight changes and additions, the Tundra remains vastly the same as last year, with its twin-turbocharged V6 and hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine options. Toyota hasn't announced an expected on-sale date yet, but that news as well as other details should emerge this fall.