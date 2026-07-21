2027 Toyota Tundra Gets A New Trailhunter Package And Allegedly Updated Styling
The third-generation Toyota Tundra burst onto the scene five long, exhaustingly eventful years ago in 2021, arriving to mixed reviews. Toyota did away with its globally revered and basically bulletproof naturally aspirated V8 and replaced it with a fateful pair of twin-turbocharged six-cylinders instead, one of which was a hybrid. Its new powertrains turned out to be much less reliable than the prior generation of engines, jeopardizing one of the biggest reasons to go for a Tundra over an American pickup.
That hasn't stopped over 100,000 people from buying a new Tundra each year, but Toyota knows better than to rest on its laurels. Toyota's biggest pickup gets a mild facelift for the 2027 model year that brings (barely) revised looks that seemingly only amount to tweaked bumpers and grilles, new infotainment software with a standard dash cam, more standard safety tech, and a newly available Trailhunter package that's not quite as serious as the burly Tacoma Trailhunter.
Beyond those slight changes and additions, the Tundra remains vastly the same as last year, with its twin-turbocharged V6 and hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine options. Toyota hasn't announced an expected on-sale date yet, but that news as well as other details should emerge this fall.
Trailhunter package is meant to provide an affordable off-road focused truck
The introduction of the Trailhunter package is arguably the biggest news for the Tundra. Based on the SR5 trim level, it adds Michelin LTX Trail 265/70R18 tires, an upgraded suspension courtesy of Old Man Emu, front recovery hooks, and added underbody protection. It brings useful off-road features as well, including a locking rear differential, crawl control, Multi-Terrain Select, and unique bronze-colored wheels.
Toyota says the Trailhunter package is meant for customers who want enhanced trail performance from the factory, for customers seeking a more adventure-ready Tundra but who might not want to shell out for the pricey full-fat TRD Pro. Think of it as a competitor for Ford's Tremor trim and Chevrolet's Trail Boss trim. Tundras are also offered in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone trims to meet a wide array of use cases from relatively utilitarian work truck to cosseting, leather-lined luxury trucking.
Naturally Toyota updated the Tundra's technology suite, too
All 2027 Tundras are equipped with the big 14-inch infotainment screen that was previously reserved for higher trims, plus it now features Toyota's latest multimedia system that we've sampled in other products and thoroughly enjoyed. That means it has 5G through AT&T, a customizable home screen, and a new "Hey Toyota" voice assistant. Also on the technology front, all 2027 Tundras will come standard with a built-in Drive Recorder and dash cam that captures 20-second clips. Tundras with the hybrid powertrain also offer a 2.4-kW inverter to power work tools or play toys.
Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 is now standard, and includes automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, lane centering, and road sign assist. That's about all we know for now, but we'll let you know when more details like pricing and availability are announced later this year.