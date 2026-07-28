Ford Joins The Fight For Its Biggest Military Contract Since The Cold War

The Trump administration has been pushing hard for the Big Three automakers to get in on the war machine. We've already seen General Motors take up the task, and now Ford looks to be getting in on the action. The Blue Oval said it has joined the race to build the U.S. Army's newest tactical truck — a pickup that would double on the battlefield as a stealthy power bank of wheels, and it would be in direct competition with GM for the project.

The Army is looking to build about 600 of the trucks, and earlier this week, it confirmed that it had awarded contracts to GM, Ford and a Utah-based off-road vehicle manufacturer called BC Customs. They're being tasked with delivering prototypes sometime in 2027. It'll certainly have some catching up to do, though, because it sounds like GM is well ahead of the pack. The two companies have also done their best to butter up Trump in recent months. From The Wall Street Journal:

GM is years into developing its own version of the infantry squad vehicle, dubbed the ISV-Heavy. Military officials recently purchased some of the GM prototypes, built off the heavy-duty version of the automaker's Silverado pickup, for field testing. Ford's contract with the Defense Department will see the automaker develop a trio of prototypes for the truck project based on its F-Series super-duty pickups. Ford, in a statement, said it was excited to work on the project and looked forward to "delivering several incredibly capable vehicle prototypes that demonstrate the value Ford can provide to the Army and soldiers." The Army has said it needs a truck that can operate as a mobile charging unit for equipment such as drones and command-and-control systems, in addition to moving troops quickly over potentially rough terrain. Officials haven't said how much the trucks will cost; the smaller, GM-made tactical trucks cost $330,000 apiece. Military leaders have been lobbying automakers and their suppliers to help scale up defense production and leverage the industry's manufacturing capacity to meet crucial military shortages brought on by wars in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said this spring that the 120-year-old automaker was in talks with the Pentagon about multiple defense-related projects. He said he expected Ford would have a role in onshoring production of critical minerals and components, such as semiconductors. Ford on Monday said that its ready-made, commercially available products were capable of meeting the U.S. military's needs.

If Ford can pull it out, it would be the largest military contract it has secured since the Cold War. During Korea and Vietnam, Ford proposed its own take on a Jeep to the military, but it pretty much exited the defense business in 1990 when it sold Ford Aerospace, which equipped military and space programs with missiles, drones and other products. I suppose you can only stay away from blood money for so long.