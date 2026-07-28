$26,850 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition Is One Of The Cheapest New Cars On Sale Without Sacrificing Style Or Fun
We are in a perpetual state of mourning over the disappearance of the truly cheap car, and we lament the fact that the average price of a new car is over $50,000. The cheapest new vehicles on sale in the U.S. right now are relatively uninspiring subcompact crossovers like the Hyundai Venue and Nissan Kicks, or base-level compact sedans like the Nissan Sentra and Kia K4. These are not bad cars, but they aren't really what anyone would call stylish or exciting. For 2027, though, Mini is injecting the cheap car segment with an invigorating dose of style and fun via the $26,850 Cooper C Oxford Edition.
That price applies to two-door Coopers, if you don't mind driving the second-smallest car on sale in the U.S.. If you want to step up to the Cooper C Four-Door Oxford Edition, it'll add $1,000 to the price for a still-reasonable total of $27,850.
Mini's Oxford Editions are chic for cheap
Mini's Oxford Edition cars are value-focused trims of the cheeky British brand's zesty little cars, but they don't punish buyers by being devoid of features or fashion. Options are limited on Oxford Edition Minis, but the 2027 Cooper C Oxford Edition is still offered in three colors: Sunny Side Yellow, Blazing Blue Metallic, or Nanuq White Metallic. They include most of the standard features of the Mini, like a panoramic moonroof, selectable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel, ambient lighting, and automatic high-beam headlights.
Beyond the stuff you see on paper, Minis offer a distinctive driving experience that's sporty, playful, zippy, and fun. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 161 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. With that powertrain, the Mini is capable of whisking from 0-to-60 in a quick 7.4 seconds, too, which is quicker than most other cheap cars.
The rest of the Mini Cooper lineup is vastly unchanged including their prices which is nice, with the addition of some new interior and trim choices, and a newly standard center console storage box. 2027 Mini Cooper C Oxford Editions are available to reserve now.