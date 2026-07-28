$26,850 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition Is One Of The Cheapest New Cars On Sale Without Sacrificing Style Or Fun

We are in a perpetual state of mourning over the disappearance of the truly cheap car, and we lament the fact that the average price of a new car is over $50,000. The cheapest new vehicles on sale in the U.S. right now are relatively uninspiring subcompact crossovers like the Hyundai Venue and Nissan Kicks, or base-level compact sedans like the Nissan Sentra and Kia K4. These are not bad cars, but they aren't really what anyone would call stylish or exciting. For 2027, though, Mini is injecting the cheap car segment with an invigorating dose of style and fun via the $26,850 Cooper C Oxford Edition.

That price applies to two-door Coopers, if you don't mind driving the second-smallest car on sale in the U.S.. If you want to step up to the Cooper C Four-Door Oxford Edition, it'll add $1,000 to the price for a still-reasonable total of $27,850.