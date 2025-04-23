2025 Mini Cooper S 4-Door Is Like A Half-Trained Puppy You Love With All Your Heart

The fourth-generation Mini Cooper S finally breaches 200 horsepower for the first time in a non-JCW model. It's still powered by a trusty turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it now makes 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, up 12 hp and 14 lb-ft. No manual transmission is offered in the F65 Cooper, and the only way to select your own gears in a 2025 Mini Cooper S is by opting into several option packages that will eventually include a sports steering wheel with paddle shifters. To get those paddle shifters, the car must have the $5,100 Iconic Trim Package, which unlocks the ability to pay an additional $1,200 for the John Cooper Works Style Package that includes paddle shifters. That's a total of $6,300 above the Cooper S 4-Door's $34,375 base price (including $1,175 destination). That's wack.

My press car didn't have that package, so I had no way to select my own gears, and you know what? I didn't really care. Even when I was hustling it through mountain roads, I just pushed the gear selector down again into "Low" mode which holds the lowest gear possible, and I found it to be effective at keeping me in the power band. If I really needed to wake it up, the kickdown switch that lives under the accelerator pedal is easily accessed by flooring the throttle for a brief moment and the engine is raring to go. In the canyons the Cooper S' brakes performed exceptionally well, with a wonderfully firm pedal feel and linear progression as I depressed it harder. It all comes together to form a fun experience that was satisfying despite the lack of shiftability and some sloppiness at its limit.

The increased power output makes the new Mini quite quick, especially once I'm already in motion. Mini claims the 2025 Cooper S 4-Door goes from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is only one-tenth of a second faster than the outgoing car despite feeling noticeably more powerful in day-to-day driving. I never wanted for more power when I was in the Mini, as its torquey bottom-end made passing or fast corner exits a breeze. Launching from a dig exposes the pitfalls of its front-wheel-drive nature, but it still gets going pretty quickly. I did not expect the Mini to mask its speed as well as it does, so keep an eye on the speedometer when on the freeway or you might end up cruising at 90 without realizing.