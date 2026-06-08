Everyone Wants A Subaru WRX

Subaru switched around the WRX lineup last year. The company removed the base trim, bumping the entry price up, and sales fell off a cliff early in the year. Now, the base trim is back for 2026, and what do you know: Sales are back up.

Subaru released its sales report for May of 2026 the other day, and it showed a staggering change in WRX sales: A 147.9% year-over-year increase, from 482 WRXes sold in May of 2025 to 1,195 sold in May of '26. That's still a downturn from the 1,673 WRX sales that Subaru managed in May of 2024, but remember how far our economy has come since 2024 — tariffs, depressed wages, stalling economic growth, anxiety around the AI bubble, rising fuel prices. It's been a wild year, so it's nice to see people are still buying WRXes at all. After all, it's not exactly a car known for its fuel efficiency.