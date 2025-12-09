'Aussie Shred' Is A Sick New Gymkhana Film With Ridiculous Jumps, Daring Stunts, And Driving On Water

It has been two long years since we last got a new Gymkhana video, and we haven't seen a fossil fuel-fueled Gymkhana video in three long years, but that drought ends today. Gymkhana's 2025 film is called "Aussie Shred," starring the nearly fearless Travis Pastrana behind the wheel of the recently revealed 670-horsepower Subaru Brataroo, performing mind-bending stunts and emerging unscathed in true Gymkhana fashion.

As the name suggests, "Aussie Shred" takes place entirely in a land down under, with the Brataroo sliding, jumping, and shredding from the dusty and desolate Australian Outback to the Sydney Harbour, all the way to the Mount Panorama race track. This is said to be Pastrana's last Gymkhana film, who described the Brataroo as "hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built. Every part of this car was designed to take the abuse we threw at it while making this film. From hanging two tires off a pier to flying 160 feet across a 10-story deep canyon gap over a road train to skimming across a deep lake and scaring myself every step of the way."