'Aussie Shred' Is A Sick New Gymkhana Film With Ridiculous Jumps, Daring Stunts, And Driving On Water
It has been two long years since we last got a new Gymkhana video, and we haven't seen a fossil fuel-fueled Gymkhana video in three long years, but that drought ends today. Gymkhana's 2025 film is called "Aussie Shred," starring the nearly fearless Travis Pastrana behind the wheel of the recently revealed 670-horsepower Subaru Brataroo, performing mind-bending stunts and emerging unscathed in true Gymkhana fashion.
As the name suggests, "Aussie Shred" takes place entirely in a land down under, with the Brataroo sliding, jumping, and shredding from the dusty and desolate Australian Outback to the Sydney Harbour, all the way to the Mount Panorama race track. This is said to be Pastrana's last Gymkhana film, who described the Brataroo as "hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built. Every part of this car was designed to take the abuse we threw at it while making this film. From hanging two tires off a pier to flying 160 feet across a 10-story deep canyon gap over a road train to skimming across a deep lake and scaring myself every step of the way."
Just watch it
It's hard to do the stunts executed in the film justice strictly using words, but I'll rundown some of the highlights for if you're in a meeting and don't want to suddenly have your speakers blasting "brap brap" noises in front of your coworkers. The stunts include cameos from local motorsports icons, even letting Nitro Circus BMX riders Ryan Williams and Jaie Toohey hop into the Brataroo's bed-mounted jump seats while Pastrana effectively turns the car into a 670-horsepower carousel. I fully gasped when he hung the rear wheels off the dock, and when he completed the water crossing, so this is not a good video to watch in the workplace unless you have a serious poker face.
Hoonigan Co-Founder Brian Scotto said that he and Ken Block attempted to shoot Gymkhana Nine in Australia but were declined due to anti-hoon laws. He said, "a decade later, when we re-approached the Australian government, we were met with open arms." Pastrana slings the Brataroo into some impossibly challenging situations in "Aussie Shred," definitely doing Ken Block proud with his ridiculous stunts. It's live now on the Hoonigan YouTube channel, and you might want to record your first reactions to the video because it made me gasp and giggle several times, and even tear up at the end. It's another ridiculously exciting and inspiring video from the legendary Gymkhana series.