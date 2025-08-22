The 2002 Subaru WRX Punched Way Above Its Weight, And It Was Quicker Than A 2025 WRX tS

It seems like every generation of the Subaru WRX that succeeded the first Impreza WRX in the U.S. was met with harsh criticism and feelings of disappointment. Car reviewers have bemoaned the way that newer WRXs have "grown up" and become heavier, more isolated vehicles than the original. This was especially true with the 2008 Impreza WRX that was the first full redesign for Subaru's compact powerhouse, but no WRX has been able to turn the performance car world on its ear quite like the original. This 2002 Car and Driver comparison test brings additional context to that statement, when the 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX faced off against two much more expensive all-wheel-drive German performance sedan icons, the BMW 330xi and the Audi S4 Quattro.

This comparison was a bit unorthodox. The 2002 Impreza WRX was based on a small economy car while the Germans were hotter versions of compact luxury sedans. But the WRX was revolutionary in that it offered comparable power and performance to the bougie Germans at a price that was about 40% lower. In fact, in this particular test the plucky bugeye actually completed the 0-to-60-mph sprint quicker than either of its challengers, and even quicker than the 2025 Subaru WRX tS in Car and Driver's test. I always knew the original Impreza WRX was a disruptor in the automotive world, but I didn't realize quite how much of a disruptor it was.