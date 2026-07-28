10 Of The Most Track-Worthy Corvettes Ever Made

The Corvette C2 Grand Sport signaled a new era for Chevy's V8-powered sports car. The regular Sting Ray was already a great road car and was successful enough in racing, but it wasn't really designed for the track. That became apparent when the Shelby Cobra arrived on the scene in 1962. Carroll Shelby's lighter sports car torched the racing scene, leaving the Corvette in dust.

But star engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov was secretly working out a response. This is the same man who had convinced GM's top brass that the Corvette needed a V8 engine. (Little reminder here — the first Corvette actually had a Blue Flame inline-6 engine.) Initially called the "Lightweight," the Grand Sport, which would've competed in the GT category, followed the Shelby Cobra formula of a light body and a potent V8 engine under the hood.

The result was a racing machine that weighed under a ton, powered by a 377-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) V8 with 550 horsepower. To keep the weight down, Arkus-Duntov replaced the Sting Ray's body panels with thinner ones made from fiberglass and employed an aluminum space frame. Other parts, such as the steering box and differential, were also made from aluminum, while the wheels were made of magnesium. There was also some aero work done on the car, specifically a tapered roofline and vents throughout the body.

Naturally, you'd expect to hear how this car demolished its racing competition, but that glory never came. The Grand Sport's chances to race at Sebring and Le Mans were ruined when GM brass decided to honor a 1957 Automobile Manufacturers Association agreement banning factory-backed motorsports, canceling the project after only five cars were built.