When Did The Corvette Switch To A Transaxle Design?

Let's get a few things out of the way from the start: The first Corvette with a traditional rear transaxle design was the fifth-generation model that debuted in 1997. Some folks point to the C5's predecessor, the C4, as the Corvette's first use of transaxle. Fourth-generation Corvettes certainly had complicated drivetrain setups, but those setups didn't meet the generally accepted definition of a transaxle. The basic difference is that, in the C4, the transmission is connected to the differential through a C-beam, which provides structural support for the car. The C5's proper transaxle eliminated the C-beam, putting the transmission and differential in the same compact package.

A question that could be more important regarding the use of a transaxle could be "why?" instead of "when?" After all, the setup today is most commonly found in economical, front-engined, front-wheel-drive cars, which take advantage of the transaxle's smaller size to help with packaging concerns and overall cost.

It's worth noting, however, that the same factors come into play anytime the engine is located near the driving wheels. This specifically includes rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive cars like the Volkswagen Beetle and RWD, mid-engined rides like the Porsche 550. In fact, the very transaxle from the Porsche 550 Spyder James Dean died in has become a collector's item on its own.